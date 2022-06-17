Menu

Canada

Sask. NDP calls for changes to funding after teacher cuts, addition of lunchroom fees

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 7:10 pm
Click to play video: '‘We need to become a pro-education province’ : Retired teachers react to Province’s education finance plan' ‘We need to become a pro-education province’ : Retired teachers react to Province’s education finance plan
Saskatchewan Critic for Education Matt Love, along with two retired teachers react to the provinces plan to use financial reserves.

After multiple school divisions across the province of Saskatchewan announced cuts to teaching positions and the introduction of lunchroom fees, the NDP are calling on the provincial government to increase funding for schools.

“We’ve had years of cuts, but what makes this harmful is that our system was already chopped down to the bone and now this year’s cuts are hitting us even harder than those in the past,” said opposition education critic and NDP MLA for Saskatoon Eastview, Matt Love.

Read more: Saskatoon Catholic schools to cut 19 teaching positions, introduce lunchroom fee

Over the last two weeks, Saskatoon Public Schools and the Saskatoon Catholic School System each announced 19 full time positions in the classroom would be cut, amongst other cuts taking place across the province.

“Our schools are struggling to make ends meet. And our schools are struggling to meet the needs of our kids,” Love said.

Click to play video: 'High school seniors discuss learning gaps during COVID' High school seniors discuss learning gaps during COVID
High school seniors discuss learning gaps during COVID – May 4, 2021

With the inflation rate continuing to rise, Love is concerned about families paying increased fees, such as the new lunchroom fee multiple school divisions have introduced.

“We are in the middle of an affordability crisis,” said Love. “Saskatchewan families are feeling the pinch. They are struggling to afford fuel, they are struggling to put food on the table and now to be hit with another charge as a result of the Sask. party budget.”

On Friday, June 10, Premier Scott Moe addressed the Saskatoon Public Schools’ budget, saying schools should draw from their “ample reserves.”

“The education minister has mentioned that there are ample reserves in many, if not all, of the school divisions across the province,” said Moe.

“Before a school division is going to charge parents additional dollars for noon-hour recess … they most certainly should be looking at using some of the reserves that have been growing in the last few years,” said Moe.

Read more: Board of Education 2022-23 budget ‘incredibly disappointing,’ says Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation

Love, however, says he is concerned those reserves are quickly disappearing and won’t be available when an emergency arises.

“Many are now forced to axe teachers as those reserves have dried up,” he said.

While the Saskatoon Public School system have already released their budget, the Regina Public School budget has yet to be announced.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia schools celebrate first ‘Black Excellence Day’' Nova Scotia schools celebrate first ‘Black Excellence Day’
Nova Scotia schools celebrate first ‘Black Excellence Day’
