Saskatchewan to introduce centralized online learning for 2023 school year

Send this page to someone via email

Online learning and teaching will look a little bit different next year, as Saskatchewan rolls out a new centralized system for the province.

Starting in the 2023-24 school year, any students in kindergarten through Grade 12 will have access to a central online learning provider.

“Our government firmly believes that the best place for students is in a classroom, however, in the event where students are in need of online learning we want to ensure that all students will have access to high quality education regardless of where they are living,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a press release.

“We are pleased to enhance their experience through consistency, accessibility and choice, and to best meet whatever their personal learning needs may be.”

Story continues below advertisement

As with in-class learning in Saskatchewan, the new online school will provide free education for its students.

The new centralized approach is meant to deliver consistent, high quality education for all students accessing online classes no matter where they live.

“Teachers, regardless of where they teach, will have employment opportunities to work for the online school this coming winter,” the release read.

The government said most of the students will be from public school divisions, which are to be the focus of the online learning school. Separate school divisions, the Conseil des écoles fransaskoises and qualified independent schools must apply to the Ministry of Education if they want to offer the service.

Funding for the project will be provided by the Government of Saskatchewan with exact figures to be determined in the coming weeks.

Student registration is expected to open this winter.

2:04 SkyTracker weather school drops by Saskatoon’s St. Angela School SkyTracker weather school drops by Saskatoon’s St. Angela School