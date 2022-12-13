Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Woman’s killing in Coquitlam linked to suicide during traffic stop in Surrey

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 8:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Two recent Metro Vancouver shootings connected'
Two recent Metro Vancouver shootings connected
Global News has learned there is a connection between two recent Metro Vancouver shootings -- a woman found dead in her vehicle in Coquitlam and a man who died by suicide during a traffic stop in Surrey.

A recent killing in Coquitlam is being linked to a suicide two days later during a traffic stop in Surrey.

Last Thursday, a woman was shot and killed while sitting in her car near Lambert Way and Turner Avenue in Coquitlam.

Police have confirmed to Global News she was 39-year-old Stephanie Forster, an award-winning social and tech entrepreneur.

Read more: Woman dies after she was found shot in a vehicle, Coquitlam police say

“We’re appealing to anyone who knew Ms. Forster to please contact police,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in an interview.

Two days later, her estranged husband, Gianluigi Derossi, was pulled over by police at 100 Avenue and 152 Street in Surrey.

Moments into the traffic stop, he shot himself and died later in hospital, Global News has learned.

“We’re familiar with Mr. Derossi and familiar with her background with him,” Pierotti said, adding that investigators had been hoping to speak to him about Forster’s death.

Click to play video: 'IHIT deployed to fatal Coquitlam shooting'
IHIT deployed to fatal Coquitlam shooting

Derossi had been due in court this week on a charge of “fear of injury/damage to property” related to an incident that occurred back in September. He had been ordered not to communicate with Forster, and not to go to her residence, workplace or school as a result.

Court documents indicate he was later charged with breaching his conditions on Oct. 2.

Click to play video: 'Global Exclusive: Victim of alleged romantic fraud artist speaks out'
Global Exclusive: Victim of alleged romantic fraud artist speaks out

Read more: ‘Why does such a man exist?’ Victim scammed out of thousands by romance fraudster speaks out

Global News has also learned Derossi also went by the name Reza Moeinian, a convicted “romance fraudster.”

In 2018, he was accused of dating victims for months to develop a deep romantic bond with them, then would convince them to sign up for credit cards and lines of credit which were then promptly drained.

One woman came forward alleging he had stolen more than $100,000 from her, forcing her to declare bankruptcy.

