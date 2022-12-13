Woman’s killing in Coquitlam linked to suicide during traffic stop in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

A recent killing in Coquitlam is being linked to a suicide two days later during a traffic stop in Surrey.

Last Thursday, a woman was shot and killed while sitting in her car near Lambert Way and Turner Avenue in Coquitlam.

Police have confirmed to Global News she was 39-year-old Stephanie Forster, an award-winning social and tech entrepreneur.

“We’re appealing to anyone who knew Ms. Forster to please contact police,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in an interview.

Two days later, her estranged husband, Gianluigi Derossi, was pulled over by police at 100 Avenue and 152 Street in Surrey.

Moments into the traffic stop, he shot himself and died later in hospital, Global News has learned.

“We’re familiar with Mr. Derossi and familiar with her background with him,” Pierotti said, adding that investigators had been hoping to speak to him about Forster’s death.

Derossi had been due in court this week on a charge of “fear of injury/damage to property” related to an incident that occurred back in September. He had been ordered not to communicate with Forster, and not to go to her residence, workplace or school as a result.

Court documents indicate he was later charged with breaching his conditions on Oct. 2.

Global News has also learned Derossi also went by the name Reza Moeinian, a convicted “romance fraudster.”

In 2018, he was accused of dating victims for months to develop a deep romantic bond with them, then would convince them to sign up for credit cards and lines of credit which were then promptly drained.

One woman came forward alleging he had stolen more than $100,000 from her, forcing her to declare bankruptcy.