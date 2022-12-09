Woman dies after she was found shot in a vehicle, Coquitlam police say

See more sharing options

A woman has died after a shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., late Thursday night in what police believe is an isolated incident.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. near Turner Avenue and Lambert Way.

View image in full screen Police were seen Friday morning at a home in Coquitlam investigating a fatal shooting. Global News

Police arrived to find a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

“Police are seeking any witnesses or persons who may have video footage, including dashcam, surveillance or cellphone video to contact investigators,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT.