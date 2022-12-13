Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets claim Karson Kuhlman off waivers

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 6:25 pm

With all their injuries starting to pile up, the Winnipeg Jets re-stocked through the waiver wire on Tuesday.

The Jets claimed forward Karson Kuhlman off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.

Kuhlman, 27, is a right-shooting centreman who was in his second season with the Kraken. He has scored one goal with two assists in 14 games so far this season.

The Kraken had previously claimed Kuhlman off waivers from the Boston Bruins in January.

Read more: First-place Jets extend win streak to four with 3-1 win in Chicago

He appeared in a career-high 44 games last season split between the Kraken and Bruins in his fourth NHL campaign.

Kuhlman is the fifth Minnesota product on the Jets, and already played with Dominic Toninato, Dylan Samberg and Neal Pionk at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Kuhlman is on a one-year contract worth $825,000 and should give the team some added depth while some of their hurt players are getting healthy.

Read more: ANALYSIS — Three candidates for Jets MVP emerge one-third into season

The Jets are currently without injured players Nikolaj Ehlers, Mason Appleton, Saku Maenalanen and Logan Stanley.

