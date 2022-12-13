Man, teen charged in connection with robberies in Mississauga, Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a teenager have been charged in connection with two retail robberies in Mississauga and Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Dec. 12, at 2:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a gold exchange store in the Dundas Street and Hurontario Street area of Mississauga.

Officers said the store was allegedly robbed by five masked suspects who demanded cash and gold.

According to police, two of the suspects were allegedly armed with firearms.

“The suspects fled with a quantity of currency and gold; and were seen entering a grey Honda CRV, which was operated by a sixth suspect,” police said in a news release. “The victim sustained minor physical injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said at around 6:35 p.m., on Dec. 12, two masked suspects entered an electronics store in the Fogal Road and Highway 50 area of Brampton.

Officers said both suspects were allegedly armed with firearms and demanded cell phones.

“A number of phones were placed into a bag, and the suspects fled the store,” police said. “The suspects were again seen entering a grey Honda CRV.”

Police said no injuries were reported.

Officers said at around 7:15 p.m., police located the suspect vehicle in the Islington Road and Albion Road area of Toronto.

Police said two suspects were arrested.

According to police, a loaded handgun and a replica handgun were seized.

“Additionally, all cell phones were also recovered,” police said. “The vehicle used in the robberies was determined to be stolen from the Toronto area.”

Police said 20-year-old Sameer Ejaz from Toronto has been charged with several offences, including robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

Officers said a 17-year-old from Toronto was also charged with several offences, including robbery with a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said both were held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.