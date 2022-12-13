Subaru recalls nearly 14K vehicles in Canada over potential fire risk

Send this page to someone via email

Subaru Canada has issued a safety recall on 13,954 Subaru Ascent vehicles with model years between 2019 to 2022, according to a statement emailed to Global News on Tuesday.

Subaru said the ground bolt that secures the ground terminal of the Positive Temperature Coefficient heater may have been improperly fastened during vehicle production.

The heater is designed to prevent elements from overheating. Its electrical resistance increases when the temperature increases, thus limiting current flow.

The issue may cause the ground terminal and surrounding components to melt, which will increase the risk of fire when the heater is in operation, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Subaru said the company will replace the PTC Heater Ground Bolts and replace the ground wire and connector holder for all the potentially affected vehicles if necessary, and it is estimated that one per cent of affected vehicles will require ground and connector replacement.

The inspection and repair will be completed at no cost to the customer, it reads.

According to a Subaru of America, Inc. press release issued on Dec. 9, the company advised customers to park their vehicles “away from garages, car ports, or other structures and avoid leaving the vehicle unattended while the engine is running.

The company added that owners should immediately stop operating the vehicle and turn the ignition “off” position if they notice or smell smoke coming from the dash or driver’s footwell area.

“If this occurs, the owner is advised to immediately contact Subaru’s Roadside Assistance program or nearest Subaru retailer for assistance,” it reads.

In the U.S., Subaru said it was recalling 271,000 Ascent sport utility vehicles with model years between 2019 to 2022, Reuters reported.

There have been two fires but no injuries or crashes have been reported in the U.S., Subaru said in the article.

— With files from Global’s Tania Kohut and Reuters