Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New partnership in Regina to provide housing, programming for families fleeing domestic violence

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 5:42 pm
The Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters is launching a new provincial awareness campaign to coincide with International Women's Day View image in full screen
A total of 39 suites will be allocated to women and their children who are fleeing domestic violence thanks to a collaboration between two organizations. Getty Images file photo

A new partnership between Avana and SOFIA House will provide housing and support programming for families fleeing interpersonal violence (IPV) in Regina.

Thanks to the two organizations, there will be 116 suites where 39 will be allocated for women and children who are fleeing from violence.

Avana, a Saskatchewan-based real estate developer and property management enterprise, collaborated with the federal government and the City of Regina for an affordable housing project, according to a release.

Read more: Sask. government starting part two of interpersonal violence and abuse awareness campaign

The Avana CEO stated they develop their properties with purpose and recognize the needs of members of the community who are struggling to afford secure and affordable housing.

“We have seen success because we understand that communities need to be inclusive. They need to be safe. They need to acknowledge the issues their residents are facing,” said Jennifer Denouden.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are elated to partner with SOFIA House on this innovative, purpose-led partnership while actively pursuing solutions to address these blaring human rights injustices.”

Trending Now
Trending Now
SOFIA House is a long-term housing program that has been providing safe housing and support for women and children fleeing interpersonal violence for over 35 years. The SOPHIA House executive director said there is a high need for this kind of support for survivors of violence.

Read more: Sask RCMP to disclose info to potential domestic violence victims under ‘Clare’s Law’

“Recent conversations about IPV in Saskatchewan have shone a light on the gaps that still exist in our province in these areas,” Tmira Marchment said in a release.

“Avana has continued to step up for our community and ensure that families facing violence have long-term, stable places to call home while receiving SOFIA House programming.”

These suites will begin to receive residents in the new year. However, both organizations are calling on the Saskatchewan government to support SOFIA House’s current proposal for operational funding for this project.

Click to play video: 'Calls to Regina Transition House increasing beyond pandemic levels'
Calls to Regina Transition House increasing beyond pandemic levels
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsAffordable HousingDomestic ViolenceInterpersonal ViolenceAvanaRegina affordable housingSOPHIA House
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers