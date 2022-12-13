New partnership in Regina to provide housing, programming for families fleeing domestic violence

Send this page to someone via email

A new partnership between Avana and SOFIA House will provide housing and support programming for families fleeing interpersonal violence (IPV) in Regina.

Thanks to the two organizations, there will be 116 suites where 39 will be allocated for women and children who are fleeing from violence.

Avana, a Saskatchewan-based real estate developer and property management enterprise, collaborated with the federal government and the City of Regina for an affordable housing project, according to a release.

The Avana CEO stated they develop their properties with purpose and recognize the needs of members of the community who are struggling to afford secure and affordable housing.

“We have seen success because we understand that communities need to be inclusive. They need to be safe. They need to acknowledge the issues their residents are facing,” said Jennifer Denouden.

“We are elated to partner with SOFIA House on this innovative, purpose-led partnership while actively pursuing solutions to address these blaring human rights injustices.”

SOFIA House is a long-term housing program that has been providing safe housing and support for women and children fleeing interpersonal violence for over 35 years. The SOPHIA House executive director said there is a high need for this kind of support for survivors of violence.

“Recent conversations about IPV in Saskatchewan have shone a light on the gaps that still exist in our province in these areas,” Tmira Marchment said in a release.

“Avana has continued to step up for our community and ensure that families facing violence have long-term, stable places to call home while receiving SOFIA House programming.”

These suites will begin to receive residents in the new year. However, both organizations are calling on the Saskatchewan government to support SOFIA House’s current proposal for operational funding for this project.