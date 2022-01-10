Sask. government starting part two of interpersonal violence and abuse awareness campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Part two of the Saskatchewan government‘s public awareness campaign to address interpersonal violence and abuse is now underway.

The second phase will focus on information about different forms abusive behaviour can take.

Phase one of the “Face the Issue” campaign focused on underlying behaviours, beliefs and attitudes which contribute to interpersonal violence in the province.

Mari Petroski, executive director for the Status of Women Office, said in an interview with Global News that it’s important to continue the campaign’s messaging since abuse and interpersonal violence happens everywhere.

“It’s not isolated and it happens behind closed doors mostly,” explained Petroski. “It’s not always what you see and it’s not always physical. It can be mental, emotional, financial and controlling behaviours which can be subtle.”

The government said in an announcement on Monday that the campaign features a video with three vignettes of women in different situations involving interpersonal violence and abuse.

“Interpersonal violence and abuse is a complex issue, and this second phase of the campaign is meant to raise awareness that there are many different forms and signs of interpersonal violence,” stated Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant on Monday. “We need to make it clear that as a society we won’t tolerate interpersonal violence or excuse the language and behaviours that contribute to it.”

The video will be shown starting Monday on television stations and social media platforms. Online videos will also be translated into Cree, Dene and French, according to the government.

“Ending violence in our communities is a shared responsibility,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. “This campaign encourages people to recognize interpersonal violence and abuse and speak up against it, as we aim to create a safer Saskatchewan.”

$22.5 million has been provided by the ministries of Justice and Attorney General and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety towards prevention and intervention services for victims, children and offenders to reduce interpersonal violence.

The ministries, along with the Status of Women Office, were involved in producing the campaign.

