Sask RCMP to disclose info to potential domestic violence victims under ‘Clare’s Law’

The Saskatchewan RCMP says it is now participating in Clare’s Law after initially saying their participation could risk violating federal privacy rules.

The Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol Act — also known as Clare’s Law — allows police forces in the province to disclose information that could help protect potential victims of interpersonal violence.

The law works as a “right to ask, right to know” system, meaning it’s in place to protect anyone who believes they may be at risk from an intimate partner.

The Saskatchewan RCMP said that while it supports the law, there were challenges as the force is subject to federal privacy legislation.

Alfredo Bangloy, the acting commanding officer for the Saskatchewan RCMP, said they were actively involved in helping to plan the law, but changes were needed at the federal level to allow the force to fully participate.

“Saskatchewan was the first province to implement Clare’s Law and the Saskatchewan RCMP is one of the first RCMP Divisions to implement in Canada,” Bangloy said Wednesday in a statement.

“In order to participate in Clare’s Law, changes were required to federal regulations, which we have worked diligently to obtain.”

Saskatchewan’s justice minister welcomed the news.

“The RCMP’s participation in Clare’s Law is a significant step forward in our efforts to prevent interpersonal violence,” Gordon Wyant said.

“This change will ensure that everyone in Saskatchewan can take advantage of this legislation and the protection it offers right in their home community.”

The Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan (PATH) said having the RCMP now participating will allow individuals at risk to make informed decisions.

“We are so pleased that individuals in rural and remote areas of Saskatchewan will now have enhanced access to this valuable program,” the organization said in a statement.

“Co-operation and information sharing between the RCMP and Saskatchewan’s municipal police services will assist in (the) identification of risk and allow for more informed safety-planning.”

Clare’s Law started in the United Kingdom in 2014 after a woman named Clare Wood was murdered by a partner who police knew had a violent record, but the information was not disclosed to her.

Saskatchewan, which struggles with high rates of domestic violence, is the first province in Canada to adopt Clare’s Law.

Alberta announced Tuesday that it is implementing similar legislation on April 1. Newfoundland and Labrador has also introduced Clare’s Law legislation.

“I am greatly encouraged that Alberta has announced the implementation of Clare’s Law,” Wyant said.

“I encourage all other provinces to take this step to ensure that all Canadians are able to access the information they need to protect themselves and their loved ones from interpersonal violence.”

The Saskatchewan RCMP said applications under the legislation can be made by anyone who feels they are at risk of harm from a current or former partner.

Third-party individuals with a close personal relationship with the person at risk can apply on their behalf.

Each request is considered on a case-by-case basis, with information relating to the request reviewed by a committed consisting of police services, victim services and PATH.

— with files from Jonathan Guignard and The Canadian Press