Man, 27, charged in connection with criminal harassment investigation in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a criminal harassment investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Saturday at around 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Parliament Street area.

Officers said a victim was approached by a suspect and was shown an “obscene image.”

Police said the suspect then allegedly threatened the victim before fleeing the scene.

The next day, at around 12:50 p.m., police said officers received another report of a suspicious incident in the Queen Street West and University Avenue area.

According to police, the victim was at work and approached the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect allegedly showed the victim an obscene image and threatened the victim before fleeing.

According to police, on Sunday, 27-year-old Rezo Kopaliani from Toronto was arrested.

Police said he has been charged with two counts each of criminal harassment and uttering threats.

Officers said Kopaliani appeared in court on Monday.

Police said investigators believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.