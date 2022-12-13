Churches in Manitoba Court of Appeal to challenge COVID-19 rules

See more sharing options

Seven Manitoba churches are in court Tuesday appealing a ruling that upheld COVID-19 restrictions on religious services.

The churches say public health orders in 2020 and 2021 that temporarily closed in-person religious services, then permitted them with caps on attendance, violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

A Court of Queen’s Bench justice rejected that argument and said the restrictions were necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The churches’ lawyer told the Court of Appeal Tuesday the trial judge erred in not fully examining whether less restrictive rules could have achieved the same goal.

Eugene Meehan told the court many retail stores and other businesses were allowed to open while churches were closed.

The Manitoba government lifted all COVID-19 public health orders in March of this year.