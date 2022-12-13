Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police look for missing Altona elder believed to be in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 12:15 pm
Reynold Schellenberg, missing 85-year-old.
Reynold Schellenberg, missing 85-year-old. Altona Police Service

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 85-year-old man from Altona, Man., who they believe is in Winnipeg.

His name is Reynold Schellenberg and police say he is believed to be driving a brown 2012 Honda Civic with Manitoba license plate BO4927.

A brown 2012 Honda Civic
A brown 2012 Honda Civic. Altona Police Service

He left his home Monday morning and police say he was heading to Winnipeg, however, he did not return in the evening.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation shows he was in Portage la Prairie at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Altona police at 204-324-5353

Reynold Schellenberg, missing 85-year-old.
Reynold Schellenberg, missing 85-year-old. Altona Police Service
PoliceManitobawinnipegMissing ManPortage la PrairieMissing SeniorAltona MantiobaMissing 85 yr old
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers