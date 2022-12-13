Police look for missing Altona elder believed to be in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 85-year-old man from Altona, Man., who they believe is in Winnipeg.

His name is Reynold Schellenberg and police say he is believed to be driving a brown 2012 Honda Civic with Manitoba license plate BO4927.

A brown 2012 Honda Civic. Altona Police Service

He left his home Monday morning and police say he was heading to Winnipeg, however, he did not return in the evening.

Police say the investigation shows he was in Portage la Prairie at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Altona police at 204-324-5353