Canada

Edmonton Oilers come up short against Wild in Minnesota

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 12, 2022 10:53 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

The Edmonton Oilers didn’t muster much offence in a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

The teams traded power-play goals in the first period. Wild forward Matt Boldy knifed a deflection past Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner.

Oilers lose to Wild 2-1 View image in full screen
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) and centre Joel Eriksson Ek celebrate after Boldy scored past Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) as Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. AP Photo/Craig Lassig

Only 1:25 later, Zach Hyman swept a rebound by Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for his tenth goal of the season. Hyman’s goal withstood a coach’s challenge for goalie interference by the Wild.

Read more: Kailer Yamamoto nets game-winner in Edmonton Oilers’ 5-2 victory over Minnesota Wild

In the second, Wild defenceman Matt Dumba beat Skinner glove side, but the goal was erased when the Oilers successfully challenged for offside on the zone entry.

The Wild kept coming and went ahead on a goal by Freddie Gaudreau.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers crush Coyotes 8-2 on Wednesday night

The Oilers went on the power play with 51 seconds left in the third when Mats Zuccarello was whistled for tripping Leon Draisaitl. Hyman had the best chance with a tip from the side of the net but the puck skimmed across the crease and to the corner.

Skinner made 28 saves while Fleury made 20.

The Oilers (16-13) will play the Predators in Nashville on Tuesday. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 4:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 6 p.m.

Edmonton Police Foundation partners with Oilers for 2023 canine calendar in honour of Ben Stelter
