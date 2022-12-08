Ben Stelter fund will keep young Edmonton Oilers fan’s legacy, generous spirit alive

Send this page to someone via email

A special fund has been announced to honour the life of Ben Stelter, the spirited and courageous six-year-old Oilers fan who captured hearts across North America. The fund will support the fight to end cancer.

Ben passed away on Aug. 9 from an aggressive glioblastoma brain tumour.

Announcing the fund on Thursday, Ben’s dad Mike Stelter said he felt really proud.

“We want Ben’s name and his legacy to go on forever and I think this is the perfect way,” Mike said.

“Ben had such a big heart, was so generous, whether he was buying toys for the Stollery to put into their treasure chest for other kids to come get after they get blood work or needles or do something hard, or buying things for the Kids with Cancer house or buying Christmas toys with his own money, picking them with thought, for Salvation Army at Christmas.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to keep Ben’s generous spirit and his love going — to do what we can and do as much as we can for other families,” Mike said.

1:50 Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid remembers young fan Ben Stelter

The legacy fund was kickstarted Thursday with $100,000 — donations from Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Edmonton entrepreneur (and Stelter family friend) Ashif Mawji.

“We’re inviting individuals, athletes, corporations to pledge as well as to donate, to create their own challenges and so forth, so we can get the fund massive,” Mawji explained.

“The idea behind the fund is four key pillars: magical experiences, medical equipment for families at home, outcome-based research and venture philanthropy.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those four pillars will be used short term and long term and the ultimate goal is to help fight cancer, but more importantly, to cure it.”

2:04 Edmontonians say goodbye to young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

Ben stole hearts across the city, team and hockey world during the NHL playoffs. He became a rallying point for the Oilers this past season as they advanced through the playoffs.

“His spirit will live on forever,” Mawji said on Aug. 19, the day of Ben’s memorial service. “He brought us hope, courage, perseverance, be your very best. Those traits will live on forever. I know the Oilers organization, the players, they will want a lasting legacy.

“I’m sure they’ll work with the family to make sure that legacy lives on… There will be something very special.”