Klim Kostin enjoying life with Edmonton Oilers

Going up experienced pugilist Zack Kassian didn’t phase Edmonton Oilers forward Klim Kostin.

“I don’t care if it’s Kassian or any other guy,” said Kostin after the Oilers optional practice on Thursday. “If someone challenges me, I’m ready to fight.”

Kostin checks in at six foot three, 215 pounds, but he says being big has nothing to do with his willingness to fight.

“You just need to have character for a fight. Doesn’t care six foot three or five foot seven. Doesn’t care,” said Kostin, who took on Kassian in the final minute of the Oilers 8-2 win over Arizona Wednesday night.

The Oilers acquired Kostin from St. Louis on Oct. 9. He’s put up two goals and an assist in 11 games.

“He’s been a good person. I see him around the rink a lot. He’s a rink rat,” noted head coach Jay Woodcroft. “He stays at the rink. He’ll work on his shot.”

“I feel at home here. I really like the group of guys here. Trainers, coaching staff, everyone in the locker room,” explained Kostin. “It’s like really a family here. When I wake up in the morning, I can’t wait to go to the locker room and see the boys and go to the practice. I really feel comfortable and happy.”

Kostin has also shown a lighthearted side. On Wednesday morning, he pretended he was a reporter in a scrum with Brett Kulak. He’s not afraid to poke fun at himself either, explaining his English wasn’t strong when he came to North America from Russia.

“When I got here, I knew, ‘My name is Klim and I’m hungry.’ That’s all I knew,” he laughed.

The Oilers have placed forward Tyler Benson on waivers.

On Friday night, the Oilers wrap up their four-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild. (630 CHED Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).