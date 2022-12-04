Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82

See more sharing options

Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died, the team announced Sunday.

We extend our condolences to the family & friends of five-time #Oilers Stanley Cup champion Chief Scout Barry Fraser, who passed away in Edmonton this morning. pic.twitter.com/l954KiTeQ9 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 4, 2022

He was 82.

Fraser was one of the architects of the great Oiler teams of the 1980s and ’90s.

After being named the team’s director of scouting in 1979, the Kirkland, Ont. native was credited with drafting future Hall of Famers Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Kevin Lowe, Paul Coffey and Grant Fuhr.

The franchise went on to win five Stanley Cups in 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990.

The Oilers revealed in a Twitter post that Fraser died Sunday in Edmonton.

The cause of death was not released.