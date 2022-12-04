SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2022 4:08 pm

Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died, the team announced Sunday.

He was 82.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Fraser was one of the architects of the great Oiler teams of the 1980s and ’90s.

After being named the team’s director of scouting in 1979, the Kirkland, Ont. native was credited with drafting future Hall of Famers Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Kevin Lowe, Paul Coffey and Grant Fuhr.

Read more: Call Of The Wilde: Edmonton Oilers shade the Montreal Canadiens

The franchise went on to win five Stanley Cups in 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990.

The Oilers revealed in a Twitter post that Fraser died Sunday in Edmonton.

The cause of death was not released.

NHLEdmonton OilersEdmontonoilersFraserBarry FraserFraser Oilers
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers