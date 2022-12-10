Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kailer Yamamoto nets game-winner in Edmonton Oilers’ 5-2 victory over Minnesota Wild

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 10, 2022 12:05 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

The Edmonton Oilers finally the beat the Minnesota Wild, scoring a 5-2 win Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Wild had won the previous seven meetings between the two teams.

The Oilers took the lead before the game was three minutes old when Derek Ryan jammed the puck under Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for his fourth of the season.

On the power play, Oilers captain Connor McDavid took a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and zinged home his 25th.

Still in the first, Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse turned the puck over to Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek, who walked in front and lifted the puck past Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner.

Read more: Upcoming Oilers 50/50 draw will support 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

Story continues below advertisement

Minnesota forward Mats Zuccarello tied it on the power play six minutes into the second.

Oilers beat Wild View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers’ Kailer Yamamoto (56) and Darnell Nurse (25) celebrate a goal against the Minnesota Wild during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, December 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Oilers regained the lead when Kailer Yamamoto deflected a point shot by Nurse. It was Yamamoto’s first goal of the season.

Read more: Klim Kostin enjoying life with Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl buried a power-play goal early in the third to make it 4-2 Oilers. Nugent-Hopkins added a late empty-netter.

Skinner earned the win with 42 saves.

The Oilers (16-12) will visit the Wild in Minnesota on Monday. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 4:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Related News
NHLHockeyEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersNational Hockey LeagueNHL HockeyOilers hockeyKailer YamamotoEdmonton Oilers beat Minnesota WildOilers beat WildStruart Skinner
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers