Kailer Yamamoto nets game-winner in Edmonton Oilers’ 5-2 victory over Minnesota Wild

The Edmonton Oilers finally the beat the Minnesota Wild, scoring a 5-2 win Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Wild had won the previous seven meetings between the two teams.

The Oilers took the lead before the game was three minutes old when Derek Ryan jammed the puck under Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for his fourth of the season.

On the power play, Oilers captain Connor McDavid took a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and zinged home his 25th.

Still in the first, Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse turned the puck over to Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek, who walked in front and lifted the puck past Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner.

Minnesota forward Mats Zuccarello tied it on the power play six minutes into the second.

The Oilers regained the lead when Kailer Yamamoto deflected a point shot by Nurse. It was Yamamoto’s first goal of the season.

Leon Draisaitl buried a power-play goal early in the third to make it 4-2 Oilers. Nugent-Hopkins added a late empty-netter.

Skinner earned the win with 42 saves.

The Oilers (16-12) will visit the Wild in Minnesota on Monday. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 4:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 6 p.m.

