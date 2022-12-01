SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Oilers beaten 5-3 by Wild in Minnesota

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 1, 2022 10:42 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

The Edmonton Oilers’ three-game winning streak came to an end Thursday night with a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

The Oilers scored the only goal of the first period when Leon Draisaitl smacked in a power-play one-timer from a sharp angle. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid had the assists.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers hang on for 5-4 win in Chicago

The Wild pulled even on a power-play goal by Joel Eriksson Ek before the second was two minutes old.

McDavid recorded his 19th a few minutes later, finishing off a two-on-one with Draisaitl.

Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov tied it with a nice move in front on the power play.

Story continues below advertisement
Oilers lose in Minnesota View image in full screen
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) controls the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Wild forward Freddie Gaudreau put a backhand over the right shoulder of Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell to give the Wild a 3-2 lead after two.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers pull out dramatic 4-3 win in OT against Florida Panthers

Minnesota forward Sam Steel got in behind the Oilers’ defence and went to the forehand for his fifth early in the third.

Mats Zuccarello added another for the Wild on a deflection.

Klim Kostin scored his first goal as an Oiler in the dying seconds.

The Oilers (13-11) will host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. You can hear live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 3:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 5 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Related News
NHLHockeyEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersNational Hockey LeagueConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlNHL HockeyMinnesota WildJay WoodcroftOilers lose to Wild
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers