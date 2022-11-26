Edmonton Oilers rally in third for win over Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers stunned the New York Rangers with four goals in the third period to earn a 4-3 victory at Madison Square Garden Saturday afternoon.

The Rangers jumped in front 2:20 into the game when Alexis Lafreniere deflected in a goal mouth pass from Adam Fox. They thought they went up 2-0 on a power play goal by Artemi Panarin later in the first, but the play was negated after the Oilers successfully challenged for offside.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers call up defenceman Philip Broberg

With 5:28 left in the second, Braden Schneider beat Jack Campbell with a shot from the right shot. The Oilers challenged for goalie interference as Ryan Carpenter nudged Campbell as the puck went in. After a lengthy review, the goal was taken off the board. However, the Rangers came right back with goals 33-seconds-apart by Chris Kreider and Julien Gauthier.

Story continues below advertisement

Evan Bouchard ended a goalless drought of 119:48 minutes for the Oilers early in the third, wristing home a shot from the right side for his first of the season. Bouchard struck again less than three minutes later, and suddenly the Oilers were within a goal with 12:28 on the clock. Dylan Holloway then fired off a shot off the short side post and in to even it up with 9:39 left. It was Holloway’s first career goal.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers to host Indigenous Celebration Night Monday at Rogers Place

Late in the third, Lafreniere was penalized for pulling off Tyson Barrie’s helmet. Leon Draisaitl tapped in pass on the subsequent power play to record the winner with 2:02 left.

Campbell earned the win with 20 saves. Ryan McLeod had 2 assists.

The Oilers, 11-10, will host the Florida Panthers on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).