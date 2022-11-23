SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Sorokin makes 49 saves as New York Islanders blank Edmonton Oilers in 3-0 win

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 23, 2022 10:28 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Ilya Sorokin made 49 saves to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night.

Islanders beat Oilers View image in full screen
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Zach Hyman had the Oilers’ best scoring chance in a scoreless first period. He took a deft pass from Leon Draisaitl and cut in from the right wing, only to be denied by Sorokin.

Story continues below advertisement

Oilers goalie Jack Campbell, who suffered a broken nose when he was hit with a puck while on the bench Monday in New Jersey, made 12 saves in the first.

Read more: New Jersey Devils get 13th-straight win with 5-2 victory over Edmonton Oilers

Jean-Gabriel Pageau put the Islanders in control with goals 2:06 apart in the second. While shorthanded, he drove the net and converted a pass from Zach Parise. On the power play, Pageau had his goal-mouth pass go in off Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard.

Sebastian Aho fired in a one-timer late in the second. Sorokin stopped 18 Oilers shots in the frame.

Read more: Connor McDavid’s OT winner lifts Edmonton Oilers past Golden Knights

Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins nearly spoiled Sorokin’s shutout on the power play with eight minutes to go in the third, but his shot rang off the crossbar.

The Oilers, who have just three wins in their last 10 games, fall to 10-10 on the season. They’ll visit the New York Rangers on Saturday. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 9:30 a.m. The actual game starts at 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Hockey fans line up hours ahead of Edmonton Oilers autograph session'
Hockey fans line up hours ahead of Edmonton Oilers autograph session
