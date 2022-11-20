Connor McDavid’s OT winner lifts Edmonton Oilers past Golden Knights

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid scores 1:17 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers struck before the game was two minutes old when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins set up Warren Foegele in front for his third of the season. The Golden Knights tied it late in the first when Shea Theodore’s point shot went in off Keegan Kolesar’s back.

“It didn’t go perfect–it wasn’t always pretty and nice, but we found a way to win against a really good team,” Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said post-game.

Mark Stone beat Stuart Skinner on a penalty shot to give the Golden Knights the lead four minutes into the second.

“It was tough timing–second period, right off the bat,” Skinner said. “That’s my bad. Next time, I’ll have it.”

Halfway through the period, Darnell Nurse slid a cross-ice pass to Leon Draisaitl, who tallied his tenth from a sharp angle.

The Oilers jumped back in front on the power play 38 seconds into the third. Tyson Barrie hustled to hold the puck in. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put it in front to Connor McDavid, who then teed it up for Zach Hyman to one-time in his ninth. Stone took advantage of a failed clearing attempt by the Oilers, tying it 3-3 with 8:27 left.

In overtime, McDavid took a pass from Nurse, blazed around the Vegas defence, and lifted a shot over Adin Hill’s glove.

“It was ugly right from the start for me,” said with a laugh after the game. “I fought the puck all night, changed sticks a couple of times–dropped my stick–dropped my mouthguard a bunch of times,” McDavid said. “It happens to everybody.”

“What can you say? He’s the best player in the world,” Skinner said of his captain post-game.

Nugent-Hopkins had three assists. Skinner made 31 saves.

“I’m learning that it’s really hard to win in this league, and being able to get this one–especially against team as hot as Vegas–it feels good for the confidence and now we’ve got to roll off this,” Skinner said.

The Oilers, 10-8, will play in New Jersey on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m., game at 5 p.m.).

With files from Brenden Escott, 630 CHED