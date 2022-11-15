Edmonton Oilers roll out reverse retro jersey

It’s a new look based on an old look for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers will wear their new reverse retro kit Wednesday night when they host the L.A. Kings (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., puck drop at 8 p.m.). The jersey features the ‘Flying Oil Drop’ that debuted on an alternate uniform in 2001. The colours are different but the basics are the same.

It’s nostalgia not just for the fans but for current Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who grew up in Edmonton.

“I love it. Growing up it was my favourite jersey. Whenever I went to the games at Rexall, I was always hoping that the Oilers were wearing that logo,” said Skinner.

“I think it looks good,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “I think we have some of the best colours and uniforms in all of hockey. It’s interesting. I think it looks good.”

The original Flying Oil Drop was designed by comic book creator Todd McFarlane, who was a member of the Edmonton Investors Group at the the time.

“Did I create eight or 10 of them? Yeah, but I learned long ago, never show your eighth-best drawing to someone in a suit, because they’ll pick it,” McFarlane shared during an interview on 630 CHED in May of 2020.

“I haven’t seen it all put together. I’m looking forward to it. Looks like it’s going to be a nice jersey,” said Oilers captain Connor McDavid after Tuesday’s practice.

The Oilers will also wear the reverse retro design on Dec. 15, Dec. 31, Jan. 25, and Jan. 28.