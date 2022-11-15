SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
630 CHED Afternoons
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers roll out reverse retro jersey

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 15, 2022 6:49 pm

It’s a new look based on an old look for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers will wear their new reverse retro kit Wednesday night when they host the L.A. Kings (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., puck drop at 8 p.m.). The jersey features the ‘Flying Oil Drop’ that debuted on an alternate uniform in 2001. The colours are different but the basics are the same.

It’s nostalgia not just for the fans but for current Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who grew up in Edmonton.

“I love it. Growing up it was my favourite jersey. Whenever I went to the games at Rexall, I was always hoping that the Oilers were wearing that logo,” said Skinner.

Read more: Great or gimmick? Looking back on the Edmonton Oilers’ Todd McFarlane jerseys

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it looks good,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “I think we have some of the best colours and uniforms in all of hockey. It’s interesting. I think it looks good.”

The original Flying Oil Drop was designed by comic book creator Todd McFarlane, who was a member of the Edmonton Investors Group at the the time.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers hold off Panthers for 4-2 win

“Did I create eight or 10 of them? Yeah, but I learned long ago, never show your eighth-best drawing to someone in a suit, because they’ll pick it,” McFarlane shared during an interview on 630 CHED in May of 2020.

“I haven’t seen it all put together. I’m looking forward to it. Looks like it’s going to be a nice jersey,” said Oilers captain Connor McDavid after Tuesday’s practice.

The Oilers will also wear the reverse retro design on Dec. 15, Dec. 31, Jan. 25, and Jan. 28.

Related News
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidJay WoodcroftStuart SkinnerTodd McFarlaneoilers reverse retro
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers