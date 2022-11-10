Carolina Hurricanes hammer Edmonton Oilers 7-2

Send this page to someone via email

Andrei Svechnikov recorded a hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers for the second time this season as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Oilers 7-2 Thursday night.

Rookie Dylan Holloway had a chance for his first NHL goal on a penalty shot halfway through the first period.

However, his backhand attempt trickled off his stick and wide.

The Hurricanes took the lead with 20 seconds left in the first, when Andrei Svechnikov’s pass ticked off Tyson Barrie’s stick and banked in off the post.

Brent Burns was responsible for a goal at each end in the second.

He rifled in a shot on a Carolina power play, then accidentally swatted the puck into his own goal on an Oilers man advantage. Zach Hyman got credit.

Svechnikov struck again to make it 3-1 Hurricanes, powering a wrister through Jack Campbell’s glove. Jordan Staal beat Campbell with a backhand with one second to go in the second.

In third, Connor McDavid weaved through the Hurricanes defence and flipped in a backhand for his 15th.

While lying on the ice, Jordan Martinook batted a puck out of air, up and over Campbell to make it 5-2.

Svechnikov completed the hat trick with 4:11 left, deftly flipping the puck over Campbell’s left pad. Jesper Fast blocked Campell’s clearing attempt and slapped the puck into an open net to round out the scoring.

Svechnikov also had a hat trick in a 6-4 Oilers win at Rogers Place on October 20.

The Oilers, 8-7, will visit the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The 630 CHED Face-off Show at begin at 12:30 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m.