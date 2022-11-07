Edmonton Oilers beaten by Caps for third straight loss

Send this page to someone via email

The Washington Capitals scored four power play goals to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night.

The Oilers have lost three in a row.

Late in the first, Dylan Strome stole the puck from Warren Foegele, went in down the left side and beat Stuart Skinner up high to make it 1-0 Capitals.

Strome struck again on the power play in the first minute of the second. With the teams playing four-on-four, Connor McDavid stormed down the middle and beat Charlie Lindrgren with a forehand. Evgeny Kuznetsov made it 3-1 with a goal on a two-man advantage. Zach Hyman took the puck away from Alex Ovechkin and set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to pull Edmonton back within one. Only 26 seconds later, Ovechkin ripped one home on the power play. The Caps were up 4-2 after two.

The Oilers clawed back within a goal three minutes into the third when Leon Draisaitl converted a pass from Hyman. The Capitals scored on the power play with 1:51 left. Ovechkin sent a pass through his legs to Kuznetsov, who fired in his second of the night. The Oilers stayed alive when Nugent-Hopkins scored with 1:06 left, but they couldn’t muster the tying goal.

It was McDavid’s 500th career game. He has 724 points.

The Oilers, 7-6, will continue their road trip Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4 p.m., game at 5:30 p.m.).