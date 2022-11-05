Edmonton Oilers drilled by Dallas in Saturday matchup

Send this page to someone via email

Jamie Benn had a hattrick as the Dallas Stars dominated the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.

The Stars top line produced the first goal of the game with Joe Pavelski being set up by Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Derek Ryan had a breakaway out of the penalty box for the Oilers but his forehand deke went off the goal post.

In the second period, Colin Miller’s long slapshot went off Jack Campbell’s glove and in to make it 2-0. The Oilers replied with Leon Draisaitl using his patented one-timer to cash in on the power play.

Jason Robertson put Dallas ahead 3-1 when his shot from the left side hit the post, hit Campbell in the back and squirted over the line. Benn tapped in a power play goal 45 seconds later.

Darnell Nurse gave the Oilers a bit of life with his third goal of the season early in the third, but Benn scored another power play goal just 20 seconds later to make it 5-2 Dallas. Benn completed the hat trick with a shot over Campbell’s glove on a two-on-one.

The Oilers, 7-5, will visit the Washington Capitals on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).