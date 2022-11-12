SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Edmonton Oilers hold off Panthers for 4-2 win

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 12, 2022 6:51 pm

Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers picked up a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon.

The Oilers, who finished their road trip at 2-2, have won twelve of their last 13 road games against the Panthers.

The Panthers had a big edge early, recording the game’s first eleven shots on goal but Stuart Skinner held strong in the Oilers goal. Florida goalie Spencer Knight answered later in the first with a great save on a Leon Draisaitl power play one-timer.

Read more: ‘I’ve never seen that much blood’: Edmonton Oiler Evander Kane reflects on scary injury

Tyson Barrie fired a point shot past a screened Knight to give the Oilers the lead with 8:11 left in the second period. Mattias Janmark drew an assist on the play for his first point as an Oiler.

Story continues below advertisement

Sam Reinhart put the Panthers on the board with a power play goal early in the third. Barrie came back with a big blast on a man advantage to make it 2-1 Edmonton with 13:07 to go. Warren Foegele stole the puck from Aleksander Barkov, then took a pass from Draisaitl to give the Oilers a two-goal bulge. Bennett came back just 51 seconds later, cutting in front and beating Skinner with 4:02 left. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put it away with an empty netter.

Read more: Carolina Hurricanes hammer Edmonton Oilers 7-2

The Oilers, 9-7, will host L.A. on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

