Edmonton Oilers hold off Panthers for 4-2 win

Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers picked up a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon.

The Oilers, who finished their road trip at 2-2, have won twelve of their last 13 road games against the Panthers.

The Panthers had a big edge early, recording the game’s first eleven shots on goal but Stuart Skinner held strong in the Oilers goal. Florida goalie Spencer Knight answered later in the first with a great save on a Leon Draisaitl power play one-timer.

Tyson Barrie fired a point shot past a screened Knight to give the Oilers the lead with 8:11 left in the second period. Mattias Janmark drew an assist on the play for his first point as an Oiler.

Sam Reinhart put the Panthers on the board with a power play goal early in the third. Barrie came back with a big blast on a man advantage to make it 2-1 Edmonton with 13:07 to go. Warren Foegele stole the puck from Aleksander Barkov, then took a pass from Draisaitl to give the Oilers a two-goal bulge. Bennett came back just 51 seconds later, cutting in front and beating Skinner with 4:02 left. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put it away with an empty netter.

The Oilers, 9-7, will host L.A. on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).