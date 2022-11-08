Evander Kane suffers frightening injury in Edmonton Oilers win over Lightning

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak, earning a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night in a game that saw forward Evander Kane suffer a scary wrist injury.

With 16:40 left in the second, Kane was knocked to the ice. Patrick Maroon’s left skate went over Kane’s left wrist while Kane was down. Kane rushed to the Oilers bench, leaving behind several spots of blood on the ice.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers beaten by Caps for third straight loss

After the second period, the Oilers tweeted, “After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening.”

The Oilers much maligned penalty kill provided the first goal of the game when Warren Foegele beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a long wrist shot. It was Foegele’s first goal since April 16. The Lightning tied it on a three-on-two with Brandon Hagel converting a pass from Nikita Kucherov.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers drilled by Dallas in Saturday matchup

Two minutes into the second, Connor McDavid struck on the power play for his league-leading 14th goal of the season. Shortly after Kane’s injury, Leon Draisaitl flipped in a backhand for another power play marker.

Alex Killorn scored 49 seconds into the third. The Lightning kept the pressure on for most of the third but were continually denied by Jack Campbell, who finished with 35 saves. Maroon thought he tied the game with eight minutes left, but his bouncing shot was knocked off the goal line by Ryan Murray.

The Oilers went 5/5 on the penalty kill after going 1/5 Monday against Washington.

It’s the Oilers first road win over the Lightning since December 9, 2009. They’d been 0-8-1 in that stretch.

The Oilers, 8-6, will visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m., game at 5 p.m.).