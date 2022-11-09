Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane expected to miss 3-4 months after suffering wrist injury

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers say forward Evander Kane will be out for three to four months after suffering a wrist injury during Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With 16:40 left in the second period, Kane was knocked to the ice. Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon’s left skate went over Kane’s left wrist while Kane was down. Kane rushed to the Oilers bench, leaving behind several spots of blood on the ice.

On Twitter after the second period, the Oilers said Kane was taken to hospital for a procedure.

In a statement on Twitter Wednesday morning, Kane said he was on the mend.

“Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours,” he said. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock.

“I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with the all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury. Without all of you, I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful.”

Kane said he would not be back for the Oilers next game, but that he will be back eventually.

"I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates in front of our great fans."

Following the game, head coach Jay Woodcroft said the team’s first thoughts were with Kane following the frightening incident.

“It’s never fun to see one of your teammates in that kind of position,” Woodcroft said.

The Oilers went on to win the game 3-2.

With Kane out, the Oilers have recalled Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin from the Bakersfield Condors.

The team’s next game is in Carolina Thursday evening against the Hurricanes.

With a file from Reid Wilkins, 630 CHED.