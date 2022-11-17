Edmonton Oilers to hold autograph session at West Edmonton Mall

Send this page to someone via email

West Edmonton Mall is sure to be packed with hockey fans, as the Oilers hold an autograph signing session at the mall on Thursday evening.

This is the first time since the 2019-20 season the Oilers will be holding a public autograph signing session. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are excited to partner with WEM once again to bring back the Oilers autograph session,” said Stew MacDonald, president of OEG Sports and Entertainment.

“The Oilers autograph session has deep roots with WEM dating back to the ’80s, and we know how much this event means to fans across oil country. The players are also looking forward to this event as it’s a great opportunity for them to connect directly with their fans.”

Fans are being told to expect long lines, particularly for fan favourites Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Access to the mall started at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Fans will be limited to one autograph per person, per player. People can bring an item for the players to sign, or the players will have a player card available to sign. Organizers said McDavid will only be signing custom Upper Deck photos provided at the table. He will be personalizing all signatures.

Post photography opportunities are not available.

“This event provides our guests with an experience like no other, getting up close and personal with all their favourite players while bringing our community together under one roof,” said WEM GM Danielle Woo.

Because of the high demand anticipated for signatures from McDavid and Draisaitl, there are special rules in place for these players. The first 400 fans in line at the McDavid and Draisaitl stations will be guaranteed access to their tables. Once in line, fans will not be allowed to leave for an extended period of time and come back. Mall officials said spots in line will not be held.

Players will be set up at tables throughout the mall’s two stories.

View image in full screen Members of the Edmonton Oilers will be signing autographs at West Edmonton Mall Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Credit: West Edmonton Mall

More information on the event can be found on West Edmonton Mall’s website.