Los Angeles Kings stymie Edmonton Oilers for 3-1 win

The Los Angeles Kings put on a stingy performance to score a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in a chippy game Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Kings took the lead before the game was five minutes old when Trevor Moore fired a long slapper past the blocker of Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner.

Connor McDavid nearly tied it. His shot got past Kings goaltender Cal Petersen and fluttered toward the net, but Los Angeles forward Viktor Arvidsson swatted it away just before it crossed the goal line.

Kings defenceman Alex Edler sent McDavid tumbling with a hard check at the blue line early in the second.

Edler was slapped with a kneeing penalty on the play. McDavid was called for cross-checking Edler later in the period. The Oilers tied it when defenceman Ryan Murray held in a Kings clearing attempt and worked the puck in front to Zach Hyman, who beat Petersen with a backhand for his eighth.

Moore struck again just as another penalty to McDavid expired to make it 2-1 Kings.

Skinner kept the Oilers within one in the third with a stop on a wide-open Phillip Danault. Moore completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal with 53 seconds left.

The Kings outshot the Oilers 32-23.

The Oilers (9-8) will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 6:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 8 p.m.

