Crime

Waterloo police say someone threw objects at ION trains, damaging windows

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 10:46 am
Waterloo regional police say two ION were struck by objects, causing damage to windows. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police say two ION were struck by objects, causing damage to windows. WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking into a pair of ION trains that had their windows smashed while in service.

Investigators say they were informed about someone throwing objects at the trains in separate incidents between Saturday and Monday.

They say in both cases, the trains were in motion in the area of Old Albert Street and Glenelm Crescent in Waterloo.

Read more: 82-year-old Kitchener woman charged in connection with ION LRT train crash in Midtown

Investigators say no one was hurt in either incident but it did cause around $8,000 in damages.

Both ION trains have been taken out of service for repairs.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8188 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

