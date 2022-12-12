Waterloo police say someone threw objects at ION trains, damaging windows

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police are looking into a pair of ION trains that had their windows smashed while in service.

Investigators say they were informed about someone throwing objects at the trains in separate incidents between Saturday and Monday.

They say in both cases, the trains were in motion in the area of Old Albert Street and Glenelm Crescent in Waterloo.

Investigators say no one was hurt in either incident but it did cause around $8,000 in damages.

Both ION trains have been taken out of service for repairs.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8188 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.