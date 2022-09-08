Menu

Crime

82-year-old Kitchener woman charged in connection with ION LRT train crash in Midtown

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 11:42 am
An ION LRT vehicle View image in full screen
An ION LRT vehicle stops at Kitchener City Hall station. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police charged an 82-year-old Kitchener woman in connection with the ION LRT train collision in Midtown on Tuesday.

According to police, emergency services responded to calls about the crash at King Street South and Union Street in Waterloo at around 12:30 p.m.

Police say they discovered that the driver of a Toyota was headed south on King Street when they looked to make a left onto Union Street.

Trending Stories

At that point, the crash between the Toyota and LRT train occurred.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the collision.

They say the driver of the Toyota is facing a charge of careless driving.

The intersection was closed for several hours as a result of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation, with police asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to call 519-570-9777 extension 8856.

