Consumer

KISS legend Gene Simmons in Saskatoon to celebrate his new vodka

By Emily-May Simmonds Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 5:58 pm
Gene Simmons in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Gene Simmons in Saskatoon. Emily-May Simmonds/Global News

The lead singer of KISS, Gene Simmons, visited Saskatchewan this weekend.

Simmons was in town to sign bottles of his new MoneyBag vodka.

He stopped at three locations in Saskatoon, before heading to Regina on Sunday.

Gene Simmons hugging a fan in Saskatoon, Dec 11th, 2022. View image in full screen
Gene Simmons hugging a fan in Saskatoon, Dec 11th, 2022.

Simmons chose to come to Saskatchewan to sign bottles because his wife grew up in Saskatoon.

“So this is like a home away from home, and you should know that the Minhas brewery makes MoneyBag vodka right here, home grown,” says Gene Simmons, KISS Lead Singer.

Simmons’ vodka is being distilled and packaged by Minhas in Saskatchewan for distribution across Canada. He picked Minhas to produce his vodka after meeting the family a few years ago.

“It’s been an honour working with Gene to offer his army of fans such a unique product,” says Moni Minhas. “And I’m very proud to produce this super-premium vodka right here in Saskatchewan.

Gene Simmons walking into Minhas Sask, Dec 11th, 2022. View image in full screen
Gene Simmons walking into Minhas Sask, Dec 11th, 2022.

Almost a thousand people lined up outside of Minhas on Saturday excited to meet him.

“Whether it’s for family, friends or 20,000 fans at a concert, I’ve always wanted to create a versatile and approachable drink that encourages everyone to celebrate life and its good times,” says Simmons.

The MoneyBag bottle was designed by Gene himself. It’s bottled in a glass moneybag-shaped decanter and it’s available in 50mL, 1.75L and 3L.

