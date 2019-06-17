KISS frontman Gene Simmons to host fan conversations in 3 Ontario cities

Legendary rocker Gene Simmons, frontman and co-founder of KISS, will be hosting an “intimate and candid” conversation in three Ontario cities this November.

Simmons will visit the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Nov. 9 for An Intimate Conversation with Gene Simmons!, described as an opportunity for audience members to sit down with the rocker in an “interactive” question and answer period.

Simmons’ career in music spans 45 years, and he recently wrapped up End of the Road, which was billed as his final world tour with KISS. Simmons, 69, rose to fame in the 1970s as a “blood-spitting, fire-breathing, bass-playing demon” with the band.

According to a press release, Simmons plans to share his life stories in a “tell-all moderated discussion” on how he approached his band as a business, taking “massive” risks and approaching new opportunities.

“The entrepreneur, author, television personality and Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer, who with KISS sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, will unleash his acumen and lay out his secrets on what it takes to climb the ranks to join the wealthy and powerful in his unstoppable and unapologetic style,” a release states.

Simmons’ other appearances include Nov. 6 at TheStar.ca Performance Stage at Budweiser Gardens in London.

On Nov. 8, he hosts his session at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls. Information on how to participate in the Q&A will be announced soon.

Tickets for the London show go on sale Friday at noon. Tickets for the shows in Peterborough and Niagara Falls go on sale June 26 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit online.

