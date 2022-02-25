Russian liquor products pulled from Manitoba Liquor Mart shelves

Send this page to someone via email

You won’t be seeing any Russian liquor products on the shelves at Manitoba Liquor Marts anytime soon.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says it is removing Russian Standard Vodka and Baltika 7 Premium Lager, the two products from Russia it carries.

“We recognize the deep connection that Manitobans feel with Ukraine,” said President & CEO of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Manny Atwal. “We had also received public feedback requesting, and in support of, the removal of Russian products from our shelves.”

READ MORE: Canadian liquor stores pull Russian products amid attack on Ukraine

Atwal says there are other products on the shelves that may appear Russian due to their brand name and artwork, but are not produced in Russia such as Russian Prince Vodka, Icebox Black Russian, and various Russian Imperial Stouts.

Story continues below advertisement

Smirnoff Vodka and Wyborowa Vodka are also produced outside of Russia.

Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland are also pulling Russian products from the shelves.