Fire damages Penticton, B.C. apartment building Saturday night

A fire broke out at a three-storey apartment building in Penticton, B.C., Saturday night.
Witnesses say the blaze sparked around 10:00 p.m. on Penticton’s iconic Lakeshore Drive. The stretch of road was closed for several hours as crews worked to douse the flames.
Photos show at least two apartment units were damaged by the fire.
It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was injured.
Global News will have more information on the fire as it becomes available.
