Fire

Fire damages Penticton, B.C. apartment building Saturday night

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 2:22 pm
Dec 11, 2022 Penticton Fire View image in full screen
An apartment fire shut down Lakeshore Drive in Penticton, B.C. Saturday night. Taya Fast / Global News

A fire broke out at a three-storey apartment building in Penticton, B.C., Saturday night.

Witnesses say the blaze sparked around 10:00 p.m. on Penticton’s iconic Lakeshore Drive. The stretch of road was closed for several hours as crews worked to douse the flames.

Photos show at least two apartment units were damaged by the fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

Global News will have more information on the fire as it becomes available.

Penticton’s Warren House burns down
