Traffic

Toronto collision sends 2 people to hospital

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 7:53 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Rosedale Valley Road and Park Road area at around 6:20 p.m.

Officers said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Read more: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto, motorists asked to avoid area

Toronto paramedics told Global News two patients were taken to a local hospital.

Police said road closures were in place in the area and asked motorists to “consider alternate routes.”

