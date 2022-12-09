Toronto collision sends 2 people to hospital

See more sharing options

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Rosedale Valley Road and Park Road area at around 6:20 p.m.

Officers said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Toronto paramedics told Global News two patients were taken to a local hospital.

Police said road closures were in place in the area and asked motorists to “consider alternate routes.”

COLLISION:

Rosedale Valley Rd & Park Rd

6:19pm

– police o/s

– 2 vehicles involved

– unknown injuries

– Rosedale is closed from Bayview Ave to Park Rd

– consider alternate routes #GO2406187

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 9, 2022