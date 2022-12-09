Toronto collision sends 2 people to hospital

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, officials say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Rosedale Valley Road and Park Road area at around 6:20 p.m.
Officers said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Read more: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto, motorists asked to avoid area
Read More
Toronto paramedics told Global News two patients were taken to a local hospital.
Police said road closures were in place in the area and asked motorists to “consider alternate routes.”
Comments