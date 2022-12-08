Menu

Canada

Penticton firefighters rescue deer from Okanagan Lake

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 8:42 pm
Firefighters gather around a deer after rescuing it from thin ice on Okanagan Lake on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Firefighters gather around a deer after rescuing it from thin ice on Okanagan Lake on Thursday morning. Mike Biden

Firefighters in Penticton rescued a deer from the icy waters of Okanagan Lake on Thursday morning.

The rescue happened at Marina Way Beach, with the deer around 50 metres off-shore, stuck on thin ice.

Read more: B.C. resident captures video of cute bobcat kitten

The deer was brought safely back to land, and eventually ran off.

13
Penticton firefighters rescue deer from Okanagan Lake - image View image in gallery mode
Mike Biden
23
Penticton firefighters rescue deer from Okanagan Lake - image View image in gallery mode
Mike Biden
33
Penticton firefighters rescue deer from Okanagan Lake - image View image in gallery mode
Mike Biden

“Our firefighters are trained in several disciplines, and want to remind the public that ice levels are not safe right now,” said the Penticton Professional Fire Fighters

“Please remind kids to stay off the ice, and keep pets on a leash near the water.”

