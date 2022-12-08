Penticton firefighters rescue deer from Okanagan Lake

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Firefighters in Penticton rescued a deer from the icy waters of Okanagan Lake on Thursday morning.

The rescue happened at Marina Way Beach, with the deer around 50 metres off-shore, stuck on thin ice.

Read more: B.C. resident captures video of cute bobcat kitten

Read More B.C. resident captures video of cute bobcat kitten

The deer was brought safely back to land, and eventually ran off.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our firefighters are trained in several disciplines, and want to remind the public that ice levels are not safe right now,” said the Penticton Professional Fire Fighters

“Please remind kids to stay off the ice, and keep pets on a leash near the water.”