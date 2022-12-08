Menu

Canada

B.C. resident captures video of cute bobcat kitten

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Peachland, B.C. woman captures rare video of bobcat kitten'
Peachland, B.C. woman captures rare video of bobcat kitten
WATCH: A B.C. resident took video of a young curious bobcat sitting outside her home, looking in. The video has proven to be popular, with a million views on social media.

There’s no denying it: Bobcat kittens are cute. Especially so when they’re caught looking inside your home.

Turns out, they’re also rare to see, let alone capture on video.

Read more: B.C. train crew rescues bobcat found stuck, frozen to railroad track

On Tuesday, a B.C. resident did just that – she captured video of a young curious bobcat sitting outside on a snow-covered patio after being alerted to the furry visitor by her daughter.

Naomi Miller of Peachland posted the video to her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

As of Thursday, the video had garnered a million views on Instagram and 650,000 views on TikTok.

Miller said after she posted the video, it skyrocketed to 100,000 views within a couple of hours, then ramped up to 500,000.

“Then I posted it to TikTok, which I rarely use,” said Miller, “and my followers went from around 100 to 2,000. Because of this cat. I’m shocked that it’s still going.”

Click to play video: 'Baby bobcat in New Brunswick saved by blood transfusion from cat'
Baby bobcat in New Brunswick saved by blood transfusion from cat

Online comments ranged wildly, with nearly all revolving around its cuteness, such as “wow, gorgeous!!! Lucky you!”

Trending Now

“I would have literally let him in, I’m not joking.”

“Can I cuddle the murder mittens?”

“I need one. Don’t care if it eats me as long as I can pet the floof.”

“OMG. I’m convinced this is how I’ll die. Cuddling something that definitely does NOT want cuddles. He’s so cute!!”

Read more: Man hurls rabid bobcat across his lawn to save wife in dramatic video

Miller says she took the video for her animal-loving family.

“While I was sitting there, looking at this cat, I really didn’t get the magnitude of how rare it would be, to be able to sit in front of it,” said Miller.

“It wasn’t until I was watching (the video views) reach around 500,000, 700,000 that … I want that experience back again because it was so fleeting and so exciting.

“We didn’t realize it was such a rare occasion and it’s kind of blowing my mind that it actually happened.”

Click to play video: 'Baby bobcat pays rare visit to Nova Scotia family’s backyard'
Baby bobcat pays rare visit to Nova Scotia family’s backyard
