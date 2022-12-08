Surrey massage therapist charged with sexual assaulting female client

Send this page to someone via email

A massage therapist in Surrey, B.C. has been charged with sexual assault after an appointment with a client last month.

A woman said she was sexually assaulted after receiving treatment from Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson on Nov. 14 at a clinic in the 13700-block of 96th Avenue in Surrey.

“Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit assumed conduct of the investigation due to the sensitive nature of the allegations,” Mounties wrote in a Thursday news release.

The painPRO clinic Surrey Memorial is located at 96th Avenue and 137 Street and lists Bodhi Haraldsson as a registered massage therapist. According to a profile on the clinic’s website, Haraldsson has been practicing since 1993, served on regulatory board associations, and participated in research.

“Bodhi brings over 25 years of professional clinical and research knowledge to his practice,” it states.

“His clinical experience is wide-ranging and involves being a part of a multidisciplinary team in a rehabilitation hospital, serving as an independent assessor, performing Medical and Rehabilitation Assessments, as well as working with professional and amateur athletes.”

Global News has reached out to painPRO Surrey Memorial for comment and will update the story when a response is received.

Haraldsson, 50, was arrested and charged on Nov. 25. He was released on conditions that he does not provide any personal or professional therapeutic services to anyone who identifies as a woman, Surrey RCMP said.

Mounties released a photo of Haraldsson to “further the ongoing investigation,” they added, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 604-599-0502 and ask to speak to the Special Victim’s Unit.