Ontario coroner investigating sudden death of child at Ajax hospital

Ontario’s coroner’s office is investigating the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at a hospital east of Toronto.
The Office of the Chief Coroner says it cannot provide any further details of its investigation at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital in Ajax, Ont.
The hospital says it cannot comment due to patient privacy.
Read more: Ontario pediatric infectious disease experts urge parents to get kids vaccinated
Read More
The coroner’s office says it investigates any death that is sudden and unexpected, but not necessarily deaths where there was a known disease.
Trending Now
-
Mysterious 24-metre structure discovered under sand on Florida beach
-
‘How about me’: Man arrested after commenting under police ‘Most Wanted’ list
Trending Now
Health Minister Sylvia Jones says she is saddened to hear about the death of a young patient.
She says she will let the investigation run its course.
Ontario pharmacists allowed to prescribe Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment for free: minister
Comments