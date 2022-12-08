Menu

Canada

Ontario coroner investigating sudden death of child at Ajax hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2022 2:38 pm
A sign directing visitors to an emergency department is shown at a hospital in eastern Ontario, Friday, May 15, 2015 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A sign directing visitors to an emergency department is shown at a hospital in eastern Ontario, Friday, May 15, 2015 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ontario’s coroner’s office is investigating the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at a hospital east of Toronto.

The Office of the Chief Coroner says it cannot provide any further details of its investigation at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital in Ajax, Ont.

The hospital says it cannot comment due to patient privacy.

Read more: Ontario pediatric infectious disease experts urge parents to get kids vaccinated

The coroner’s office says it investigates any death that is sudden and unexpected, but not necessarily deaths where there was a known disease.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says she is saddened to hear about the death of a young patient.

She says she will let the investigation run its course.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

