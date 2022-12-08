Ontario coroner investigating sudden death of child at Ajax hospital

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s coroner’s office is investigating the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at a hospital east of Toronto.

The Office of the Chief Coroner says it cannot provide any further details of its investigation at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital in Ajax, Ont.

The hospital says it cannot comment due to patient privacy.

The coroner’s office says it investigates any death that is sudden and unexpected, but not necessarily deaths where there was a known disease.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says she is saddened to hear about the death of a young patient.

She says she will let the investigation run its course.

Story continues below advertisement