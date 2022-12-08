Menu

Canada

Ottawa’s gun-control bill a potential risk to treaty rights as AFN readies vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2022 2:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada working on enshrining definition of ‘assault-style’ weapons into law: Trudeau'
Canada working on enshrining definition of ‘assault-style’ weapons into law: Trudeau
WATCH: Canada working on enshrining definition of 'assault-style' weapons into law: Trudeau

Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations are set to vote on whether to publicly oppose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s proposed gun-control legislation.

An amendment to Bill C-21, which is currently being debated by members of Parliament, aims to create a definition for “assault-style” weapons and enshrine it in law, allowing the government to ban hundreds of models of firearms.

Read more: Ottawa is ‘fine-tuning’ list of banned ‘assault-style’ guns amid criticism: Trudeau

Some First Nations leaders take issue with that, arguing it may ban some types of rifles that are being used for hunting.

Chiefs are set to vote on whether to press Trudeau’s government to exclude certain weapons that are commonly used by First Nations hunters exercising their treaty rights.

Click to play video: 'Carey Price insists he knew about Polytechnique shooting before posting pro-gun stance'
Carey Price insists he knew about Polytechnique shooting before posting pro-gun stance

The concerns about the new gun law comes as members of Trudeau’s cabinet, including Justice Minister David Lametti, are set to address the assembly today.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who spoke at the assembly, says he stands for treaty rights and feels the government’s proposal risks contravening those rights.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

