Billboards take aim at Bill 124, Ford government’s intention to appeal court ruling

Billboards purchased by a public sector union are taking aim at Bill 124 and the Ford government’s intention to appeal a court ruling that struck down the controversial wage-capping law.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) said Thursday that it has purchased billboards in “key locations,” including the riding represented by Health Minister Sylvia Jones.

PIPSC, which has 70,000 members across the country and represents some Ontario health-care workers, medical physicists, and IT professionals impacted by Bill 124, said the billboards were launched in response to the Nov. 29 court ruling.

“Repeal Bill 124,” the billboards say. “Respect frontline workers.”

Groups representing about 780,000 public sector workers had challenged the constitutionality of the law passed in 2019, which capped wage increases at one per cent per year for public sector employees over three years.

The judge who struck down the bill said that it was unconstitutional as it infringes on rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

The province argued the law did not infringe constitutional rights, saying the charter only protects the process of bargaining, not the outcome. It said the bill was a time-limited approach to help eliminate the deficit.

The court decision didn’t include what remedies the unions, and public sector workers they represent, may be due. That decision will be made at a later hearing.

The Ford government said it will appeal the ruling.

Read more: Ontario intends to appeal court decision that struck down Bill 124

But Jennifer Carr, the president of PIPSC, said the court gave a “decisive judgement.”

“These billboards are a reminder that not only does the public stand behind frontline workers against this disrespectful, wage-slashing law – but now, so do the courts,” Carr said.

“Given the court decision, the work frontline workers do to keep this province running, and the overwhelming support from Ontarians, the Ford government must forgo an appeal and repeal Bill 124.”

— With files from The Canadian Press, Isaac Callan and Colin D’Mello

