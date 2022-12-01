Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Doug Ford says he won’t use notwithstanding clause to fight Bill 124 after court ruling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario health minister claims no mass exodus in health care'
Ontario health minister claims no mass exodus in health care

Ontario’s premier says he will not use the notwithstanding clause after a court struck down a law that limits wages for public sector workers.

iFord says he found the decision “very interesting” and wants to “go through the process.”

A judge struck down Bill 124 on Monday, saying it was unconstitutional as it infringes on rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

Read more: Ontario intends to appeal court decision that struck down Bill 124

Groups representing several hundred thousand public sector employees had challenged the constitutionality of the law passed in 2019, which capped wage increases at one per cent per year for public sector employees.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The province argued the law did not infringe constitutional rights, saying the charter only protects the process of bargaining, not the outcome, and said the bill was a time-limited approach to help eliminate the deficit.

Story continues below advertisement
OntarioDoug FordpoliticsFord governmentqueen's parkBill 124Ontario Bill 124
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers