Politics

Ontario court strikes down wage limiting law for public sector workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Several unions take Ford government to court over Bill 124'
Several unions take Ford government to court over Bill 124
RELATED: The Ford government is fighting several Ontario unions in court over Bill 124. The legislation limited public sector employees to yearly wage increases of one per cent. Global’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports – Sep 12, 2022

An Ontario court has struck down a bill that limited wages for public sector workers.

Groups representing several hundred thousand public sector employees challenged the constitutionality of Bill 124, a law passed in 2019 that limits wage increases at one per cent per year for Ontario Public Service employees as well as broader public sector workers.

The province argued the law did not infringe constitutional rights.

Read more: Courts overturning Bill 124 may cost Ontario $8 billion-plus, report says

Unions representing government workers, teachers nurses and university faculty members argued the law had taken away meaningful collective bargaining, thereby violating the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The provisions of the bill were to be in effect for three years as new contracts were negotiated, and the Tories had said it was a time-limited approach to help eliminate the deficit.

Justice Markus Koehnen says the law infringes on the applicants’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

OntarioOntario politicsFord governmentBill 124ontario unionsontario wagesOntario Public SectorBill 124 Court
© 2022 The Canadian Press

