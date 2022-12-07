Menu

Crime

Vehicle allegedly stolen at gunpoint during Toronto sale arranged online

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 6:27 pm
A man allegedly stole a car at gunpoint, Toronto police said. View image in full screen
A man allegedly stole a car at gunpoint, Toronto police said. TPS/Handout

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a car at gunpoint during a pre-arranged sale advertised online.

Police said a man advertised his vehicle on several websites and arranged to meet a prospective buyer. He arrived at the location, where a man exited a black BMW to inspect the car, according to police.

The man spent “some time” looking at the car before he sat down in the driver’s seat. He then allegedly produced a handgun and drove away in the victim’s car, with the black BMW following.

Read more: Charges laid after driver carjacked by woman who asked for cigarette, Toronto police say

Police said the incident was reported on Nov. 26 and the force’s hold up squad was asking for assistance identifying the alleged carjacker.

The suspect is described as 25 years old and five-feet-seven-inches tall. Police said he has a thin build and should be considered both armed and dangerous.

The vehicle is described as a grey 2019 Mercedes-Benz GT63.

