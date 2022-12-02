Charges laid after driver carjacked by woman who asked for cigarette, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made after a man was carjacked in Toronto by a woman who asked him for a cigarette, police say.

In a news release issued Friday, police said the incident happened on Oct. 17 in the area of Wilson Avenue and Ridge Road, west of Keele Street.

Police said a man was driving when he was flagged down by a woman who asked him for a cigarette.

The woman got into the vehicle and the man drove to a parking lot, police said.

He briefly got out and when he returned, the woman was allegedly sitting in the driver’s seat holding a knife.

Police said the man tried to get the suspect out of the vehicle, but she produced a handgun and he backed away.

The woman then drove off, police said.

Investigators later identified the suspect but efforts to find her were initially unsuccessful, the release said.

On Thursday, Chatham-Kent Police Service officers made an arrest.

Barrie resident Gimena Ayala, 24, has since been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, robbery with a firearm and robbery with an offensive weapon.

The stolen vehicle was recovered, police added.