Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after driver carjacked by woman who asked for cigarette, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 4:32 pm
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

An arrest has been made after a man was carjacked in Toronto by a woman who asked him for a cigarette, police say.

In a news release issued Friday, police said the incident happened on Oct. 17 in the area of Wilson Avenue and Ridge Road, west of Keele Street.

Police said a man was driving when he was flagged down by a woman who asked him for a cigarette.

Read more: Woman sexually assaulted by man who bought her drinks at Toronto club, police say

The woman got into the vehicle and the man drove to a parking lot, police said.

He briefly got out and when he returned, the woman was allegedly sitting in the driver’s seat holding a knife.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man tried to get the suspect out of the vehicle, but she produced a handgun and he backed away.

The woman then drove off, police said.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police say they’ve seen a surge in carjackings this year'
Toronto police say they’ve seen a surge in carjackings this year

Investigators later identified the suspect but efforts to find her were initially unsuccessful, the release said.

On Thursday, Chatham-Kent Police Service officers made an arrest.

Barrie resident Gimena Ayala, 24, has since been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, robbery with a firearm and robbery with an offensive weapon.

The stolen vehicle was recovered, police added.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoTheftToronto crimetoronto police serviceBarrieCarjackingToronto Carjacking
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers