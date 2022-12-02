Menu

Crime

Woman sexually assaulted by man who bought her drinks at Toronto club, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 2:12 pm
Fiyin Victor Akinsiku, 31, has been charged with sexual assault.
Fiyin Victor Akinsiku, 31, has been charged with sexual assault. Handout / Toronto Police

An arrest has been made after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man who bought her drinks at a Toronto club, police say.

Toronto police said that on Nov. 13, the victim was at a nightclub in the area of King Street West and Bathurst Street.

Police said she met a man who bought her alcoholic drinks and then sexually assaulted her.

On Thursday, 31-year-old Toronto resident Fiyin Victor Akinsiku turned himself in at 14 Division, police said.

Akinsiku has since been charged with sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims and asked anyone with information to contact officers at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

