Canada

Police still trying to identify man found dead by 2 hikers in Oshawa in 2012

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 10:12 am
The Ontario Provincial Police recently conducted a facial approximation and it was released Thursday. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police recently conducted a facial approximation and it was released Thursday. Handout / DRPS / OPP

Police have released a new rendering of a man whose body was found by two hikers in a “densely wooded area” of Oshawa more than a decade ago.

Durham Regional Police said his body was discovered on March 14, 2012.

“It appears the body had been there for some time and foul play is not suspected,” police said in 2012.

“A review of all documented missing persons in the Province of Ontario has failed to identify the deceased. A lengthy and thorough investigation has failed to identify the deceased, who had no identification on his person.”

Investigators released an “enhanced digital image” of the man at the time, but more than 10 years later are still trying to identify him and are again appealing to the public for help.

Police said the man was five-feet-nine-inches tall, around 224 pounds and had dark brown hair. He had a scar on his left knee and was wearing a red waterproof jacked and hooded sweater, police said.

Officers said at the time that he was around 20 to 40 years old, his teeth were in “good condition” and was also wearing green pants, long underwear, socks and “construction-type boots.’

The Ontario Provincial Police recently conducted a facial approximation and it was released Thursday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766, the Resolve Initiative at 1-877-934-6363, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The clothing the man was wearing. View image in full screen
The clothing the man was wearing. Handout / DRPS
